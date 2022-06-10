Nash (NEX) Price Down 15% This Week

Nash (NEX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Nash has a total market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $110,115.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nash has traded 15% lower against the US dollar. One Nash coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.92 or 0.00318094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001998 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 204.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00027985 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.96 or 0.00434632 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nash Coin Profile

Nash’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

