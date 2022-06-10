Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

NATH opened at $51.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $212.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.46. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $78.89.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 253,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 9,130 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 39,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nathan’s Famous by 205.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.