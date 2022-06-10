National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.61.

National Express Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading

