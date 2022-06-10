National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS NXPGF opened at $3.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. National Express Group has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $3.61.
National Express Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Express Group (NXPGF)
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.