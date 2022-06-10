Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NAII stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.