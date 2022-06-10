Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
NAII stock opened at $10.74 on Monday. Natural Alternatives International has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.
Natural Alternatives International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.
