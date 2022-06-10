Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE NTZ opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a market cap of $93.25 million, a P/E ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 1.67. Natuzzi has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTZ. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natuzzi by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.

