Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $114.20

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $114.20 and last traded at $114.31, with a volume of 311162 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.10.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.80.

Get Nestlé alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.