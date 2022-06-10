Neutrino USD (USDN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.07 Million

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $807.21 million and $11.07 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.93 or 0.00330625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.36 or 0.00452732 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 373.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00025214 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 825,935,858 coins and its circulating supply is 825,935,254 coins. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

