Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $94.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.15.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. Nevro has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.13. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.50 per share, with a total value of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Nevro by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 34,169 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,816,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,422,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nevro during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

