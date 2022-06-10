Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $97.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.15.

NVRO stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Nevro has a 52-week low of $41.02 and a 52-week high of $182.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.97.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 38.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,907. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Nevro by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,674 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Nevro by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,217,000 after acquiring an additional 45,933 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nevro by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nevro by 397.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

