New BitShares (NBS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.00 Million

New BitShares (NBS) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 10th. New BitShares has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and approximately $946,637.00 worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, New BitShares has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One New BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00326897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00439345 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 139% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00024693 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares’ launch date was September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

