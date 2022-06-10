New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Trading 2.3% Higher

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) shares were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 152,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,316,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NGD shares. TheStreet cut shares of New Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.00 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $931.08 million, a PE ratio of -25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in New Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,197,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 48,097 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 15,625,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,125,000 after buying an additional 1,771,465 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Gold by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 117,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 39,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Gold by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

