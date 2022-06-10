Newfoundland Capital Management Sells 11,451 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Newfoundland Capital Management cut its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,451 shares during the period. Bunge accounts for 0.6% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 318,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,747,000 after buying an additional 67,784 shares during the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 27,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Bunge by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of BG stock opened at $110.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.21. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $71.73 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,536.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.56.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.