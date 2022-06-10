News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.37

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.37 and last traded at $16.47, with a volume of 138011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWSA. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in News by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,212,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter valued at $3,730,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of News by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 173.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 348,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter valued at $278,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

