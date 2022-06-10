NextDAO Market Capitalization Tops $934,475.37 (NAX)

NextDAO (NAX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. NextDAO has a total market cap of $934,475.37 and $227,622.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NextDAO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.93 or 0.00332404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,466.46 or 1.00020601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003403 BTC.

About NextDAO

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,363,000,918 coins and its circulating supply is 2,322,768,809 coins. NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.