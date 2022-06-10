NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.10). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

NEXT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.22. 1,176,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,679. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30. NextDecade has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.10. The firm has a market cap of $795.43 million, a PE ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 0.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 12,069.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,759,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,811 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 772,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 219,867 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 4th quarter valued at $807,000. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

