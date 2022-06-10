NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on NEE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.38. 80,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $150.05 billion, a PE ratio of 104.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.