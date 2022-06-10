NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$1.01 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $628.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $627.02 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXGN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,664. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.86 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $63,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,005 in the last 90 days. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

