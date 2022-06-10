NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.59.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $118.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.27.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

