Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.92-$1.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NOMD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 15,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.01. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 10.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,574,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after purchasing an additional 750,281 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

