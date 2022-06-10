Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nordic American Tankers operates one of the largest fleets of Suezmax tankers in the world. The fleet consists of 24 Suezmax tankers, including 2 newbuilds. “

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.19.

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. Nordic American Tankers has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $390.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 189.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 39,017 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 42,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,360,582 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 648,641 shares during the period. 28.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.