Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Nordson in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $265.00.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $214.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Nordson has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.90 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Nordson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $1,118,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $7,283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

