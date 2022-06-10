NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives $27.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468,669 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $150,164,000. Boston Partners grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,434,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,041,000 after buying an additional 4,748,508 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $117,464,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in NortonLifeLock by 63.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,524,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NLOK traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,077,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,279. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.65.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 444.77% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.46%.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

