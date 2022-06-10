NovaGold Resources (NYSE:NG) Shares Up 3.2%

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE:NG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.76. 45,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,579,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaGold Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 68.08 and a current ratio of 68.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.54.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSE:NG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

