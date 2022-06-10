Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Holdings Raised by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,695.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

