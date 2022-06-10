Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $563.50.

NYSE:NVO opened at $112.81 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $81.65 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $265.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $414,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 36.0% during the first quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,440,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,280,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

