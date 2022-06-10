NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.26. NVIDIA reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.64 on Friday, reaching $170.84. 1,357,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,835,808. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $427.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.78 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 292.7% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,318,000 after purchasing an additional 37,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.