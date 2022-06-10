Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Price Target Cut to $8.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JMP Securities currently has a mkt outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of 9.25.

OPAD opened at 4.14 on Thursday. Offerpad Solutions has a 1-year low of 2.96 and a 1-year high of 20.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.22.

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.14 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAD. LL Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after buying an additional 923,143 shares during the period. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,664,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $3,993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Offerpad Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $2,241,000. 51.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

