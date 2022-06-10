OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on January 31st

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1094 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

OCCIN opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.95. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $25.54.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

