Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $29.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ohio Valley Banc has a one year low of $23.13 and a one year high of $32.29. The company has a market cap of $141.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Ohio Valley Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

