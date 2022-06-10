Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.83-$1.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.83-1.98 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.66. 2,815,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,500,045. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $491,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 43,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,539.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after buying an additional 195,733 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

