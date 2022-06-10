On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $187.00

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 187 ($2.34) and last traded at GBX 193.39 ($2.42), with a volume of 614688 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 199 ($2.49).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.13) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.27) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 406.67 ($5.10).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 219.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 245.95. The stock has a market cap of £321.50 million and a P/E ratio of -17.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

