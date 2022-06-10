ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ON24 Inc. provides cloud-based digital experience platform. The company’s platform portfolio of interactive, personalized and content-rich digital experience products creates and captures actionable, real-time data at scale. ON24 Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get ON24 alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ON24 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON24 currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of ON24 stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. ON24 has a 1-year low of $8.54 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $563.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of -0.07.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ON24 will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON24 news, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $303,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $28,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,621 shares of company stock valued at $747,710. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ON24 by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 82,168 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter worth $2,603,000. Indaba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth $47,331,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth $10,522,000. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 during the third quarter worth $1,966,000. Institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON24 (ONTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.