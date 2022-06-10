Only1 Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (LIKE)

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 10th. Only1 has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $500,504.00 worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Only1 has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One Only1 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0316 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,978.36 or 1.00002282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002119 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Only1 Coin Profile

Only1 (LIKE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,598,232 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Only1 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

