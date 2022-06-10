OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) CEO Todd G. Schwartz Acquires 10,860 Shares of Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) CEO Todd G. Schwartz purchased 10,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $34,209.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,341 shares in the company, valued at $558,624.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of OPFI opened at $3.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. OppFi Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $100.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OPFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OppFi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OppFi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management raised its position in shares of OppFi by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 88,782 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

