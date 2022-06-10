Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €9.20 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.20 ($9.89) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on Orange in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on Orange in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on Orange in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($12.90) price objective on Orange in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of Orange stock opened at €10.85 ($11.67) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.56. Orange has a 52 week low of €13.31 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.80 ($16.99).

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

