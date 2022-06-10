Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO opened at $2.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.43. Organovo has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Organovo by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Organovo in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Organovo by 78.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

