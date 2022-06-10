OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.67

OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $55.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.67.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85.
OSRAM Licht Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.