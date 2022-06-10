Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OTSKY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.34 billion-$13.34 billion.
OTCMKTS OTSKY opened at $16.49 on Friday. Otsuka has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45.
Otsuka Company Profile (Get Rating)
