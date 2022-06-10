Ovata Capital Management Ltd Increases Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd raised its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 83.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,532 shares during the period. HDFC Bank accounts for 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $3,355,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 773,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,971,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the period. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HDB traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.56. 32,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.33. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a market cap of $102.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.78.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.522 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

