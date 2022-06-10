Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 131,019 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 131,019 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources comprises about 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of PNM Resources worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 18.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,402,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,335,000 after purchasing an additional 530,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,689,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,676,000 after acquiring an additional 104,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 355.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,736,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,938,000 after buying an additional 1,355,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,736,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,204,000 after buying an additional 779,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 105.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,798,000 after purchasing an additional 817,064 shares in the last quarter. 86.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PNM stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. 23,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $444.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.37 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

