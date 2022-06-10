Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.14.

NYSE OXM traded down $2.53 on Friday, hitting $93.91. 248,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,790. Oxford Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.21 and a fifty-two week high of $110.37. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.92.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.76%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Oxford Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Oxford Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

