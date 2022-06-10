Oxygen Hits Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. Over the last seven days, Oxygen has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Oxygen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0859 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxygen has a market cap of $2.99 million and $291,211.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oxygen alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000162 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 34,798,062 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxygen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxygen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.