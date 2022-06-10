PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 82,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,314,424 shares.The stock last traded at $25.10 and had previously closed at $26.73.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.22.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.67 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $2,125,232.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 897,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,989,849.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 289,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,378,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in PagerDuty by 172.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 31,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

