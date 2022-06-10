Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:PAFRF – Get Rating) fell 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 5,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 3,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.
About Pan African Resources (OTCMKTS:PAFRF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pan African Resources (PAFRF)
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.