Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director L Melvin Cooper Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $40,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,321.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PARR opened at $19.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.10.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.55) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,781,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,619,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,123,000 after buying an additional 346,957 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,741,000 after buying an additional 910,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $16,796,000. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

