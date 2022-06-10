Parachute Reaches Market Capitalization of $321,689.45 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Parachute has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $321,689.45 and $78,016.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000219 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 599,906,412 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

