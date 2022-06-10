ParkinGo Trading Down 15.6% Over Last Week (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 10th. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $706,529.52 and approximately $249.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,178.53 or 0.99807351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00028146 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00016054 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000060 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000977 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

