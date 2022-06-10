PARSIQ (PRQ) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.39 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000440 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $21.18 million and $1.39 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00210106 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.02 or 0.02084838 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004540 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000166 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 164,750,032 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.