Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

PTNR stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Partner Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Partner Communications by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,399 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 27,869 shares during the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

