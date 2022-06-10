Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Separately, Barclays set a 3,000.00 target price on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.
PTNR stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Partner Communications has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.70.
Partner Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
