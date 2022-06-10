Partners Group Holding AG Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Partners Group Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,494 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 4.2% of Partners Group Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Partners Group Holding AG’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $87,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 117.3% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,702,255. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI opened at $179.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $186.88 and a 200 day moving average of $184.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $77.79 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 175.00%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

